AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Election Day is Tuesday and the expected record turnout to the polls means you may be wondering what happens if you’re still waiting in line by the time polls close at 7 p.m. Can you still vote, or will you be turned away?

The good news is that laws are in place that allow you to vote even after the polls close, as long as you are waiting in line and have been waiting since before the polls closed.

In Georgia, if you are waiting in line by 7 p.m. when the polls close, you can still vote until the entire line has gone through and cast their ballot. The same applies if you are a South Carolina voter.

Voter intimidation is a felony in all states. You are protected by federal voter intimidation laws to vote in private, without intimidation or pressure.

If you encounter problems at your polling precinct, you are advised to report it.

#IMPORTANT: If you are in line when polls close, stay in line. You have the right to vote once you are in line. If anyone tells you otherwise, call 866-OUR-VOTE @866OURVOTE #Election2020 — NAACP (@NAACP) November 3, 2020

Report all issues while voting and at your polling precinct to the Election Protection Hotline at 1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) or by calling the U.S. Department of Justice voting rights hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

You should also report issues to your local board of elections office, Georgia Board of Elections if you are a Georgia resident, South Carolina Election Commission if you are a South Carolina resident, and/or 911 if someone attempts or causes you bodily harm.