Warnock campaigns in Augusta on Friday

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Reverend Raphael Warnock spoke to hundreds of CSRA supporters Friday night as part of his “Get Ready to Vote” tour across Georgia. He encouraged them to get out and vote in the runoff election on January 5.

It was a party-like atmosphere as excited supporters waited for Raphael Warnock to arrive at Greater Young Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

“Because I feel that from where he came to where he is, you know, that he’s better for the people because he’s part of us,” said Carole McKinnies.

“He understands the middle class man, the average working Georgian, better than the incumbents do,” Joseph Washington III said.

“I think he’s a great leader. He understanding. He’s humble and he don’t take nothing for granted,” said Leonard Johnson.

Warnock was in Augusta continuing his campaign for Senate. He encourages early and absentee voting. He’s frustrated by the doubt cast of absentee ballots by Republicans and said it’s an attempt to silence voters.

“Listen. It’s shameful. This is the United States of America. And the four most powerful words in a democracy are ‘the people have spoken.’ The people of Georgia have clearly spoken,” he said.

Warnock goes on to accuse his opponent Kelly Loeffler of participating in what he called an attack on the voices of Georgians.

“And rather than focusing on the politics, she ought to focus on the people for a change. They need COVID-19 relief. They need to make sure that people with pre-existing conditions have health care.”

He said much is on the line for Georgians including health care and women’s rights.

“If we do not win these two seats, we won’t see divided government, we’ll see paralyzed government at a time when American people need their government to act,” explained Warnock.

Warnock encouraged voters to vote early and by absentee ballot.

Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler’s latest ads accuse Warnock of supporting defund the police and using his pulpit for political gain. Warnock called her a liar.