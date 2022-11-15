ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF/AP) — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s campaign, the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Party of Georgia are filing a lawsuit to keep Saturday early voting open for voters in the Senate runoff between Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The lawsuit, filed late Monday, challenges the state’s finding that it would be illegal to hold early voting on Nov. 26, the day after a state holiday. The lawsuit says the state’s interpretation hurts Warnock in particular because Democrats tend to push early voting more than Republicans.

In a statement provided Tuesday to WJBF, Warnock’s campaign and both Democratic groups claim that the Republican party and Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are making “illegal attempts” to “rig the system to disenfranchise voters’ rights to participate.” The Democratic Party of Georgia called the Secretary of State’s guidance regarding Saturday early voting “deeply concerning for anyone who believes in the right to vote.”

Raffensperger dismissed the lawsuit as politics.

“Senator Warnock and his Democratic Party allies are seeking to change Georgia law right before an election based on their political preferences,” he said. “Instead of muddying the water and pressuring counties to ignore Georgia law, Senator Warnock should be allowing county election officials to continue preparations for the upcoming runoff.”

Walker’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The race between Warnock and Walker is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff after neither candidate won a majority of votes in the midterm election.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.