AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken could have a new mayor if the current vote tally from Tuesday’s run-off holds.

Unofficial results have challenger Teddy Milner with a narrow lead over incumbent mayor Rick Osbon. At last check, Milner has 2,135 votes to Osbon’s 2,121. Fewer than 20 percent of registered voters turned out.

“It’s not surprising to me because it was the runoff election number one, but because it was not exactly an election year, you don’t get as many people to come out to vote,” Monica Marinelli added.

“One of the councilmen lost by six once, and I was a real good friend of his,” one man said, laughing. “And everybody thought he was a landslide, so didn’t nobody go. So that’s what happens.”

Throughout her campaign, Milner’s focus has been clear – to enhance transparency and accountability within city government and foster direct community engagement, while Osbon highlighted his dedication to ongoing projects and transparency.

“I think we just needed to try something different. I think we’ve had almost ten years of the current mayor, and I think we needed to have a new person in there for a new, maybe a new direction,” Marinelli added.

Robert Marino didn’t vote, but his vision for an ideal leader is crystal clear.

“I probably wouldn’t have voted for [Osbon]. I don’t seem to be too happy with him. Maybe we need some new blood in there. Somebody who’ll be interested not just in tax money but interested in the town that will bring things in that are good for the community. And that’s what I’m looking for,” he shared.

Votes will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m. The recount will take place after that.

The winner of the runoff will be unopposed in the November general election, making that person the City’s next mayor.