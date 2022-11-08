AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Tuesday is the day, the final day for voters to cast their ballot and have their say on who the next political leaders will be.

There were record numbers of early voters in Georgia compared to the last midterm election in 2018.

When early voting in Georgia began in mid October, the number of voters going to the polls in Richmond County was nearly double what it was in 2018. Those are presidential election numbers, not typically what we see in a midterm election.

Nearly three thousand more voters cast their ballots early in Richmond County than they did in 2018. Election officials say it’s hard to predict voter turnout, but they are optimistic.

“We were excited about the early voting numbers. We did have higher numbers turning out than what we had in 2018. Also, we were encouraged with that. So hopefully that will mean that we should have a higher turnout for this election than we did in 2018,” said Travis Doss, Director Richmond County Board of Elections.

Doss said he is not sure what the high number of early voters means for voter turnout on election day. It could mean record numbers Tuesday. Or it could mean the people who usually cast their ballots in midterm elections just came out early to do so.

He said that if lines are long all day, poll workers will do their best to make sure everyone gets to vote.

“If they are in line by 7:00 p.m., the polls will stay open until everybody votes. Of course, if you get there after 7, then it is too late. But anybody who is in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, even if it goes over an hour, two hours, whatever,” said Doss.

When you go to the polls, make sure you have a picture ID with you.

If you have moved but haven’t updated your address, you will go to your old polling place. If you live in Georgia and updated your address on your Driver’s License, your registration is automatically updated. So then you go to your new polling location

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find your polling location in Georgia HERE.

South Carolina Voters can find their polling location HERE.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.