Voter turn out for the South Carolina Democratic Primary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Polls opened up bright and early Saturday morning in South Carolina for the Democratic Primary.

A NewsChannel 6 crew visited several of the polling locations and some of the people working the polls say despite predictions of a low turnout in Aiken County, people were waiting in line to vote when those doors opened.

“One minute you sit here for half an hour and get nobody and then the next half and hour you get 10 or 20,” says David Neal, one of the poll workers.

Saturday called for primary voting in South Carolina and those who made their way to the polls saying that now more than ever…change is needed.

Can you tell me one of the changes you’d like to see from the person you voted for?

“Something done about guns. That’s important– anything at all. Background checks,” says Lorin Hammond-Ross from Aiken.

Other voters say a new person is needed in the white house.

“Beat Trump. That’s my goal,” shares Nancy Moore.

“It’s important especially at this time. I am not a trump fan and I want him out of

office,” says Robert Davis.

According to the state, 3 million people are registered to vote in South Carolina, but turnout here in Aiken was expected to be low. Still, the voters NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete spoke to say they were excited to exercise their right.

“Don’t complain if you’re not going to vote and people have died for that right and we have to stand on that,” says Sylvia Ready.

One thing these voters have in common…

“I am expecting to have a candidate that is going to fight for the people. People choices, those different choices that we have to make in life,” shares Ready.

Gloria Reynolds tells me she has high expectations but the real question is what realty will hold.

“We’re not going to always get what we want, but we got to do better. I don’t want to talk bad about no one, it’s just bad. We need somebody that’s going to have respect and treat people fairly no matter what race.”