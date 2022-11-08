CSRA (WJBF) – It’s Midterm Election day in the two-state and across the country as voters make their voices heard at the polls.
Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone who is waiting in line to vote at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Most states do not require you to bring your voter registration card to the polls. But a majority of states do expect you to provide another form of ID to vote in person.
In Georgia, if a photo ID is not presented, the voter votes on a provisional ballot and must return to show ID within 3 days.
Click here to find your Georgia polling location.
- Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)
- Georgia driver’s license, even if expired
- Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the US Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state
- Valid US passport ID
- Valid US military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
- Student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school
- Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter
In South Carolina, if a voter has a reasonable impediment to presenting a photo ID, he or she can show a voter registration card. Otherwise the voter who doesn’t show an ID votes a provisional ballot and must show an ID within a few days of the election.
Acceptable forms of ID:
- South Carolina driver’s license or South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (includes standard license and REAL ID)
- South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit
- South Carolina voter registration card with photo
- US military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)
- US passport (Includes US Passport ID Card)
Click here to find your South Carolina polling location.