CSRA (WJBF) – It’s Midterm Election day in the two-state and across the country as voters make their voices heard at the polls.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone who is waiting in line to vote at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Most states do not require you to bring your voter registration card to the polls. But a majority of states do expect you to provide another form of ID to vote in person.

In Georgia, if a photo ID is not presented, the voter votes on a provisional ballot and must return to show ID within 3 days.

Click here to find your Georgia polling location.

Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

Georgia driver’s license, even if expired

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the US Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

Valid US passport ID

Valid US military photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

Student photo ID card issued by a Georgia public college, university, or technical school

Valid tribal photo ID containing a photograph of the voter

In South Carolina, if a voter has a reasonable impediment to presenting a photo ID, he or she can show a voter registration card. Otherwise the voter who doesn’t show an ID votes a provisional ballot and must show an ID within a few days of the election.

Acceptable forms of ID:

South Carolina driver’s license or South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card (includes standard license and REAL ID)

South Carolina Concealed Weapons Permit

South Carolina voter registration card with photo

US military ID (Includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and Veterans Affairs Benefits Card)

US passport (Includes US Passport ID Card)

Click here to find your South Carolina polling location.