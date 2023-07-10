CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of people living in South Carolina are at risk of losing their status as an “active voter,” according to state election officials.

The South Carolina Election Commission has begun mailing confirmation cards to all state residents who have not voted since the November 2018 general election.

The cards are routinely mailed out to every registered voter who has not voted in the last two general election cycles in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) of 1993.

“Every state, under the NVRA, has to have a program where they essentially will use notifications, mailers to voters to determine if they still live there,” Voter Registration Manager for Charleston County Board of Elections Ben Leeson said. “That just means that your inactivity has been so long, we’re starting to get concerned that you may not be there anymore.”

167,207 voters in South Carolina are set to receive cards due to voter inactivity, about 10,674 of whom are Charleston County voters, according to Leeson. There are nearly 267,000 registered voters in the county and more than 3.34 voters million statewide.

Voters are asked to confirm their address on the cards and mail them back to the election office.

“Essentially, the card that they’re getting has a place where you can fill out, check a box, sign it and say I still live here, and then send it back to the SEC,” Leeson explained.

Those who do not respond to the cards within 90 days will be marked as “inactive” and must reconfirm their address at the polls before voting in their next eligible election.

“You can still go to the polls if you have an inactive status under this specific scenario and if you confirm that you still live where, you know, we have you registered to live, you can still vote, you’ll be made active there. And they’ll let you go ahead,” Leeson explained. “If you don’t still live there, of course, we have a failsafe and other procedures that you’ll have to follow.”

But, Leeson advises voters should not wait to return the cards because their eligibility could be impacted if another two cycles pass without voting. Once four general election cycles pass, voters become “archived” and will receive a new registration date.

“The registration date in our state affects whether or not you’re able to vote in the next election because you have to be registered 30 days prior to a general election,” he said. “So it is important if you get these cards to return them if being active on the voter rolls is a concern to you.”

Officials say the confirmation process is effective for the state and individual counties to maintain clean, accurate voter rolls.

“By keeping them clean and accurate, not only can you get better statistics, and get a better gauge on what’s going on in your state, but essentially, you have the voters who have the right to vote in your state as residents of South Carolina,” Leeson said. “So this is just how, you know, states across the country, make sure that our voter rolls are as accurate as they can be.”

You can check that your voter registration is up to date by visiting scvotes.gov.