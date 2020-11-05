The count continues in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The presidential race too close to call in many swing states including Georgia which has 16-electoral votes up for grabs.

Those votes could make or break Joe Biden or Donald Trump’s path to 270 votes — and some of those results from Georgia could come by midnight.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, got a glimpse of votes are being tabulated.

Inside the state farm arena in Atlanta, nearly 70-thousand absentee ballots are being processed.

These machines open them up, then election staff separate the envelopes and then the ballots get scanned and sent to a warehouse to be counted.

The day after elections, Georgia still had 200-thousand absentee ballots left to be tallied, mostly in the metro Atlanta areas of Fulton, Cobb, Gwinnett, and Dekalb.

“We should have that. Pushed the counties to get it all done today. But if we get it down so the numbers are so little to actually count then, you can look at what the delta is, what the reported results are right now, then we maybe get to a point where we know all of the outcomes of the races are,” said Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

Secretary of state says military and overseas ballots should come in by Friday and for the first time, they will audit elections.

But with record-breaking voter turnout, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says, most polling precincts only had a 3 minute wait time, and did not see the issues of long lines or missing equipment like the June primaries.

“I think that also having the verifiable paper ballots, that was very well received. We will be keeping the ballot tracts so when you do the absentee ballot, you can track it where you are in that process. That gives voters information. I think they would like to know where that process and where they are in that process so that’s good,” said Raffensperger.

But now the waiting game shifts to the results of the mail-in ballots.

The Secretary of State says most results should come by midnight. Counties have until Friday, November 13th to certify them.

Currently, there are 99k votes left to count in Georgia.