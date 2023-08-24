AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken will soon have a new Mayor after a recount in the very close race.

“The process has worked, and we’re continuing. We hope it always goes this way,” Municipal Election Commissioner Michael Loftus said.

Only 14 votes separated the challenger, Teddy Milner, and the incumbent, Mayor Rick Osbon. “If you look at the history in our country, how many elections are decided by one vote, important elections, even presidential, I think we’re very happy to win by 14 votes,”

Teddy Milner Campaign Manager Dick Dewar added. Less than 20 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

“I’m not surprised that it was a low turnout, but I am disappointed that it was as low as it was,” Aiken County GOP Chair Debbie Epling shared. So that, that’s for a small city election, that’s not terrible. Obviously, it could have been a lot better, but it’s not terrible.”

Anything less than 1% triggers an automatic recount following certification. Election officials recounted all 4,261 ballots. The original tally still stands.

“It was about a 2% difference in the numbers between the primary and the runoff. I think it’s reflected across the nation. I think they were ready for a change, and that’s what it reflected,” she added.

Incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon can still appeal. “I have talked with him, and he said he was not gonna challenge it,” she shared.

Milner will be unopposed in the November general election. But, voters will still be able to vote for write-in candidates. If she’s still the winner, she’ll take office in November.