AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, a recount affirms that Teddy Milner won the Republican Aiken mayoral primary runoff by 14 votes.

Milner, the owner of “It’s All Good” restaurant, vows to keep downtown vibrant and maintain the city’s charm.

Rick Osbon has been Aiken’s mayor since 2015, addressing neglected infrastructure, including traffic and water treatment. The owner of Osbon`s Laundry and Cleaners focused on bringing more development downtown. His time in Office has been overshadowed, though, by the failed Project Pascalis Downtown Development Plan that drew lawsuits that ultimately halted the project in its tracks.

Prior to Osbon`s election in 2015 to be mayor of Aiken, the city had only had two mayors to run the city for almost six decades.

The certified election results show that Teddy Milner had an unofficial 2,135 votes, while incumbent mayor Rick Osbon an unofficial 2,121 votes – with the recount confirming that.

Milner will, thus, run uncontested in the general election set for November 7th – as far as opponents, it will be write-in only.