Talking to Aiken voters on Democratic Primary Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – It’s primary day in South Carolina and voters in Aiken County are coming out to the polls to cast their ballots. Some say they came out on a chilly weekend morning because it is their civic duty and obligation to vote.

Lorin Hammond-Ross told us, “I always vote. It’s a responsibility.”

Others said they came out because they believe the United States needs a change and they hope their candidate will be the one to do it.

“It’s important. Very important. Especially this time,” said Aiken voter Robert Davis.

One woman tells us that she believes everyone should vote.

“Because there’s got to be a change in America. We’ve got to make a change and the only way to make a change is by voting. No Complaining. Don’t complain if you’re not going to vote,” said Sylvia Ready of North Augusta.

What most voters voting in the Democratic Primary agree on, is that they want President Trump voted out of Office.

“I’m not a Trump fan and I want him out of office,” Davis said.

“Beat Trump is my goal and I’m glad to have the opportunity to be able to vote,” said Nancy Moore.

Election officials told us they expect between 9 and 10 percent turnout for the primary. Poll workers said voters were slow to come in the morning, but they expected it to pick up before polls closed at 7 p.m.

“Maybe 50 or 60. Up until 7:00 we’ll probably have much more than that,” said David Neal.