AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Voters came out to exercise their right and did it early, here at the Municipal building, to get it out of the way.

People anticipating the chance to choose their next leaders tell NewsChannel 6 since you don’t have to wait in long lines, it’s a faster process.

One pastor wrapped up Sunday services saying she wanted to bring her congregation to the ballot box.

“We wanted to also participate in the Souls to the polls that has been a hallmark in our community for years– especially with the black church– Souls to the polls. And with voter disenfranchisement, that was tried to be taken away from us, so we’re glad to come and stand together as a congregation,” Pastor Brendolyn Boseman said.

One voter says the reason he voted was clear.

“Voting is very important. The economy, inflation, just your right to vote,” Antoine Gilmore said.

Other voters mentioned how vital it is for people newly casting a ballot to let their voices be heard.

“It’s very important for young people to vote, no matter what, they might don’t wanna do it, but the older people did it for us so why not the young people,” Susan Abrams said.

“Our entire congregation is out today– children included– to see the process to be able to participate in the civic engagement and in our elected officials that we are called to pray for those in leadership over us. So, inherently in that, it means that we also have a responsibility to place those in leadership over us,” Pastor Boseman said.

And 21-year-old Auriyan Tillman would agree. She says candidates such as Stacey Abrams are one of the reasons why she made her way from Kennesaw to the polls.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t feel like they have a voice, but um, I want them to know that they do and that their vote counts,” Auriyan Tillman said.

People say making sure your vote is in and counted is always important if you want to see change.

All four locations in Richmond County will be open Monday from 8:30 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. The last day for Advance Voting is Friday, November 4.