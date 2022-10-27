ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A special primary election will be held in December to fill the seat formerly occupied by Representative Henry “Wayne” Howard who passed away earlier this month.

According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the election will be held on December 20, 2022, and a runoff will be held if needed on January 17, 2023, in Richmond County to fill the vacancy for Georgia House District 129.

State law said the qualifying for the district is only open to existing members of the Democratic party since the death of Representative Howard “resulted in there being no candidate for House District 129 on the ballot for the November 2022 General Election.”

Qualifying for the special primary election will be held at the Democratic Party of Georgia headquarters in Atlanta on 501 Pulliam Street, Ste. 400. The dates and hours for qualifying will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $400.

The last day to register to vote for those who desire to vote in the special election is Monday, Nov. 21. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, Nov. 28.