SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, we’ve compiled a list of candidates competing in the biggest statewide races.

Statewide Races

The gubernatorial election is arguably the biggest contest in the state. Governor Henry McMaster (R) is running for a second term in that role against Joe Cunningham (R), who formerly served as South Carolina’s District 1 representative for the US House.

2022 Gubernatorial Contest Party Voting Record
Henry McMaster (Incumbent) RepublicanVoting Record
Joe CunninghamDemocratVoting Record
Morgan Bruce ReevesLibertarian

Governor Henry McMaster (Incumbent)

McMaster was sworn in as governor in January 2017, after former Governor Nikki Haley was appointed as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. He was then elected to a full term as governor in 2018, according to a bio on his webpage.

He had previously served as the state’s attorney general.

McMaster was born on May 27, 1947, in Columbia, South Carolina. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of South Carolina in 1969. In 1973, he graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law, according to his webpage.

Joe Cunningham (Challenger)

Cunningham was born in western Kentucky before moving to South Carolina to attend the College of Charleston over twenty years ago. He later graduated from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law, according to a bio on his webpage.

In 2018, he became the first Democrat to be elected to South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in over 40 years. He was defeated by Republican Nancy Mace in 2020 while campaigning for a second term.

Morgan Bruce Reeves (Challenger)

Libertarian Party candidate Morgan Bruce Reeves has played professional football, lectured as a senior pastor, and led several community service organizations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in urban planning, a master’s degree in church administration and a doctorate in theology, according to a bio on his webpage.

The previous gubernatorial election in South Carolina

In the 2018 gubernatorial election, McMaster won his seat with less than a 10 percent majority of the popular vote, leaving his challengers a glimmer of hope in a largely Republican state.

McMaster defeated Democrat James Smith with 54 percent of the vote; his Democratic challenger received 46 percent of the vote.

In that election, roughly 3 million registered voters in the state cast 1.7 million votes, and only about 137,000 votes separated Gov. McMaster from his Democratic opponent.

2022 congressional seats up for election

Two of the most interesting races are the congressional elections in the 1st and 7th districts, according to Robert Oldendick, professor of political science at the University of South Carolina. Several Republican candidates are running unopposed, including Jeff Duncan in District 3, and William Timmons in District 4.

US House (District 1)PartyVoting Record
Nancy Mace (Incumbent) Republican Bills Sponsored
Dr. Annie Andrews  Democrat
Joseph OddoAlliance Party
Alejandro Otman  Independent

“I think given that [Nancy] Mace is the incumbent, she has a slight advantage there. But out of the other seven [US] house races, I think that this will be the most competitive and the closest one,” said Oldendick.

US House (District 5) Party Legislation
Ralph Norman  (Incumbent)  Republican Bills Sponsored
Evangeline Hundley Democratic
Larry Gaither  Green

In District 7, former representative Tom Rice lost his reelection campaign during the primary to a candidate endorsed by former President Trump. Rice had represented the 1st District since 2012, but found himself in the crosshairs of some Republicans after voting to impeach Trump.

He was defeated in the primary election by Republican Russell Fry, who serves as the SC House representative for District 106.

US House (District 7)PartyLegislation
Daryl Scott  Democratic
Russell Fry  RepublicanBills Sponsored
Keenan Dunham  Libertarian
Larry Guy Hammond  Libertarian

“When you have an open seat race like that it’s generally more competitive. Now that district is majority Republican. I think that in terms of party identification, Fry has the advantage,” said Oldendick.

US Senate CandidatesParty Voting Record
Tim Scott (incumbent) RepublicanBills sponsored by Scott
Krystle MatthewsDemocratBills sponsored by Matthews
Jesse Harper Independent American
Larry Adams Jr. Independent

The contest for the state’s superintendent of education is also expected to be competitive, according to Oldendick. Democrat Lisa Ellis, who has two decades of teaching experience, is facing off against Republican Ellen Weaver, president of the conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute.

Superintendent of EducationPartyInterviews
Lisa EllisDemocraticLisa Ellis
Ellen WeaverRepublican Ellen Weaver
Patricia Mickel  Green

Weaver demonstrated her ability to fundraise and turn out Republican voters when she defeated Kathy Maness in June.

“I think that her ability to probably raise more money and to have that advantage in terms of party identification is what will help her to victory in November,” said Oldendick.

Secretary of StateParty
Rosemounda Peggy ButlerDemocratic
Mark HammondRepublican
Commissioner of AgricultureParty
Hugh WeathersDemocratic
Chris NelumsUnited Citizens
David EdmondGreen

Statewide Constitutional Amendments

There are two amendments to the state’s constitution on the ballot that would increase the state’s ability to prepare for economic uncertainty.

The Constitution of the State of South Carolina requires two “rainy day” funds:

  • General Reserve Fund (S.C. Constitution, Article III, Section 36(A))
  • Capital Reserve Fund (S.C. Constitution, Article III, Section 36(B))
Statewide Constitutional AmendmentsEffect if passed
Amendment 1Increases money for the General Reserve Fund
Amendment 2Increases money for Capital Reserve Fund
Amendment 1: The General Reserve Fund of five percent of annual general fund revenue will be increased each year by one-half of one percent until it equals seven percent.
Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money the state government must keep in the General Reserve Fund (its “rainy day” fund) from 5% of the previous year’s revenue to 7% of the previous year’s revenue.
scvotes.com
Amendment 2: The Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of annual general fund revenue will be increased to three percent and require the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions.
Explanation: A ‘Yes’ vote will increase the amount of money state government must appropriate to the Capital Reserve Fund (the “reserve and capital improvements” fund) from 2% of the previous year’s revenue to 3% of the previous year’s revenue and require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.
scvotes.com
Polling Locations
Find early voting centers for the 2022 General Election (Open until October 30th)
Find your election day voting location for the 2022 General Election