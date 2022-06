SC, (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2022 South Carolina Runoff Election.

ALLENDALE

Sheriff

Jamie Freeman : 63.20% 833 votes

: 63.20% 833 votes Charles Rowell Jr: 36.80% 485 votes

County Council District 3

Rick Gooding: 45.91% 191 votes

Willa Marian Jennings: 54.09% 225 votes

STATE

State Superintendent of Education

Kathy Maness : 87.50%

: 87.50% Ellen Weaver: 12.50Z%

U.S. Senate