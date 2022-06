AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The unofficial results are in with 68/68 voting precincts reporting.

Mayor of Augusta

Garnett Johnson : 53.42% 13,254 votes

: 53.42% 13,254 votes Steven Kendrick: 46.58% 11,557 votes

County Commission District 2

Von Pouncey: 35.20% 799 votes

Stacy Pulliam: 64.80% 1,471 votes

County Commission District 10