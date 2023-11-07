AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The results are in and voters have decided on a sales tax to build a new James Brown Arena.

Lawmakers have been working to pass this sales tax for about two years. This half penny tax increase for the new arena could have a huge economic impact on the area. Many people NewsChannel 6 spoke with say Augusta could also use more entertainment and building a new James Brown Arena will bring that.

“Augusta is growing and we really truly need a new arena it’s time for it whatever they put it in to bring people into this town that’s it,” said Mattie Mitchell, a Richmond County resident.

No official word on whether hockey could return to Augusta. But in recent weeks, some city leaders say it could be on the table in the future.