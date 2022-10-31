AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A familiar name is now running to fill the unexpired term of the late Georgia State Representative Wayne Howard.

“We are standing right now in front of a place called W. C. Ervin Towers- a home for seniors in our community,” said Reverend Karlton L. Howard, candidate for Georgia State Representative. “And many of the folk that reside in this building have given their lives and their labor for this city. They deserve our attention. Listen, it’s just one of those places- it’s just one of those places that my daddy and Wayne took special interest in.”

Reverend Karlton Howard – Wayne Howard’s brother – says he’ll seek the District 129 seat in the upcoming special election.

He said he would put his grief on hold so he could continue the legacy of service that his lifetime community needs.

“There’s so many needs in this district that need to be talked about,” said Reverend Howard. “Even from the point of- we’re standing in the middle of a food desert. Folks gotta drive eight to ten miles to find a grocery store.”

Reverend Howard said that seat 129 should be a seat for someone who will serve the community unselfishly and with a passion for those who are most in need.

“His father and brother have always supported the Augusta-Richmond area and other outlying areas by being there,” said Dr. Beulah Nash-Teachy, a community activist. “And I know that he’s going to do a great job also. So, we wish him the best of luck and we know he’s going to keep us moving forward in a positive way.”

“I don’t have all the answers, but I will be digging into it to see if there’s something that we can do differently to make things happen for the folk in this district,” said Reverend Howard. “This is a medium- to low-income district that needs a voice. And for the last 20 years, that voice has been in our family because we have a concern for that.”

Reverend Howard says he wishes to continue to live by a proverb told to him by his father: “Always give to the people more than they give you”.

“We’ve always been servants. That’s just the nature of who we are,” said Reverend Howard. “That’s how we were raised- to serve people. And, if we can help somebody, that’s what we do. If I can just do that one thing- continue the legacy of service to this community, the district and the broader community- I think I would have done my job and satisfied at least my Dad and Wayne.”

Qualifying for the Georgia House District 129 special primary will be held in Atlanta November 1st through 3rd.

The Special Primary Election to fill the seat for Georgia House District 129 will be held on December 20th in Richmond County. The last day to register to vote in the Special Election is November 21st and advance in-person voting begins on Monday, November 28.