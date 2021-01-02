Republicans and Democrats stumping in Augusta ahead of election

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic Parties were in Augusta today to campaign ahead of Tuesday’s runoff election.

The races between incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue and challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are close. Record numbers of voters have already voted and each side wants to be sure to get as many voters to the polls as possible.

“Yeah, just please encourage folks to go vote. Our side typically turns out on election day,” said Congressman Rick Allen.

Congressman Allen was in Augusta Saturday morning speaking to GOP door knockers. He said these kinds of grassroots events are essential.

“Well obviously grassroots is one important element of every political race. In fact, before all of the money was being spent on television and the media, grassroots was the way people addressed the public.,” explained Allen. “And it’s still very important. It’s critical. And I’ll tell you, grassroots, wins.”

Sherry Barnes, the Chair of the Richmond County Republican Party, said they are hard at work in these last days before the election.

“Well what we’ve been doing is, telephone calling people. Of course, telling people that we know, trying to get in touch with as many people as we can,” said Barnes. “We also have a group of people going, what we call door knocking, going in areas and neighborhoods, and actually going to peoples doors and knocking on it. And they give them information that we provide them about the differences between the two candidates.”

Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson said Democrats are hitting the pavement too.

“So we’re going door to door, talking to folks, and making calls and texting people because this election is that important. A lot is on the line and we have to make sure that we hold the line for our people.”

Stacey Abrams also made a visit to the Garden City on Saturday. She agrees that grassroots campaigns can make or break an election.

“What we’ve been able to do are two things. One, we’ve had the kind of investment necessary to encourage the voters to come back out. But two, we’ve had the wind at our backs because of our victory in November,” said Abrams. “And that, I think, has really galvanized people. But most of all, they understand what’s at stake.”

Abrams said one reason this election is crucial, is that the U.S. needs a balanced Senate, because the livelihoods of small businesses are at stake.

“And so we need two US Senators who are willing to invest, not only in the businesses that are already thriving, but those that are struggling to become part of the community, that are hiring people, and want to make certain they stay around,” Abrams said.

Election Day is Tuesday January 5 and early voting is over. However, voters can still drop off absentee ballots at drop boxes in their county.