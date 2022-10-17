ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, didn’t show up for yet another debate that was hosted Sunday night by the Atlanta Press Club.

Walker participated Friday in a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WJBF, alongside incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in Savannah. Up until this point, Friday’s debate was the only debate Walker would agree to participate in.

His challengers, Sen. Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver questioned his absence. Oliver did not meet the debate qualifications to participate in the Savannah debate.

“You appeared on a Savannah stage two nights ago,” said Oliver in a question addressed to the absent Walker, “My question is simple: Why do you agree to the only debate that didn’t invite all the candidates?”

Sen. Warnock took aim at Walker’s reported domestic violence history.

“I want to know from him why he thinks he’s ready to represent the people of Georgia, and he’s ready to face up to this history of violence as he talks about representing us in the Senate,” questioned Sen. Warnock.

Herschel Walker’s campaign told ABC affiliate WSB-TV that Sunday night’s debate was ‘organized by Raphael Warnock’s donors,’ attacked Warnock’s performance at the debate, and called Friday night’s debate “fair and equitable.”

“Winners don’t need a second try and Herschel Walker was the clear winner of Friday night’s debate,” said a spokesperson for Walker.