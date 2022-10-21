RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — 1,054 people cast their ballots early on Friday in Richmond County at the Municipal Building, one of the highest turnouts for midterm elections and the highest for the first week of advance voting.

The high turnout has prompted the Richmond County Board of Elections to open two additional locations — the Henry Brigham Community Center and the Robert Howard Community Center will open for early voting on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Voting hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

At the Municipal Building in Augusta Monday, the line to vote early stretched around the building as people waited to cast their ballots.

Elections officials said the line formed even before the poll opened at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning – the longest estimated wait time to vote for Monday’s big turnout was about 40 minutes, according to Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss.

The first day of early voting in Richmond County saw 1,005 people come out, while participation grew to 1,026 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, when the number of early voters dipped below a thousand for the first time in the week, the average estimated waiting time for Augusta early voters was less than 10 minutes, according to the Board of Elections. The numbers stayed steady Thursday with almost the exact same number of voters, a little more than 970.

Prospective voters will have a chance to cast a ballot Saturday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Meanwhile, if you live in Columbia County, you can vote early Monday through Friday through November 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Government Center Bldg. G-3 at 610 Ronald Regan Dr. or at the Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown at 5907 Euchee Creek Drive. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Election Day is November 8, 2022.