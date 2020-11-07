Provisional ballots reviewed in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County election board members are making sure that ballots cast are authentic.

“The reason we decided to move forward with that particular process at this state is because we’re all eager to go ahead and get results out there,” said Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of the Richmond

With that eagerness, the Richmond County Board of Elections came together Friday for a special called meeting to determine the eligibility of provisional ballots cast during the General Election and review any eligible absentee ballots received by 5 p.m. on Friday.

“Sometimes people vote provisional and you’re really not quite sure why so there were 11 people that were actually at their polling place but it appears either the poll worker could not find their name on the poll pad or there were other possible unknown errors,” said board member Travis Doss.

Out of all the 326 provisional ballots, board members rejected 138. Ballots can be rejected for a lot of reasons. Such as not registering to vote before the deadline. An additional 45 military ballots were received Friday.

“There are also other provisional ballots out there that we’re waiting on some kind of signature cure. Either the voter failed to sign it or it was a missed-matched signature on the ballot or application,” explained Bailey.

Saturday, the election board will meet again to tabulate all accepted provisional and military ballots.

Bailey added, “Then we will add those to the unofficial election results that we’ve released election night.”

Those ballots will remain unofficial until they are certified on November 10 by the election board.