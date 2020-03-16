Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election voting in Columbia County postponed

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to the current State of Emergency, Secretary of State Brad Raffenspreger has postponed the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election.

The new date will coincide with the State General Primary on May 19, 2020. Every vote submitted whether by mail or in person will be counted in May for the Presidential Preference Primary and Special Election alongside the votes submitted for the General Primary.

