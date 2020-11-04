LIVE | WJBF Election Night Coverage

(WJBF) – Tonight we are pleased to add some perspective to all the politics. While we wait for the numbers to come in, we will have an in-depth discussion with Dr. Craig Albert.

The longtime political scientist at Augusta University helps us go beyond the headlines to find out what’s really happening. From the impact of the pandemic to allegations of foreign interference in the election, Dr. Albert brings the insight and expertise.

Plus, we will have live coverage from the tight senate races in Georgia with reports from Atlanta.

Join us for this election night special on WJBF.com, the WJBF Facebook page and The Means Report Facebook page.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE: