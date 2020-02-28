AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The race for the white house is stopping in Aiken, South Carolina Friday.
Candidate Bernie Sanders is visiting the Aiken campaign headquarters to speak to residents ahead of Saturday’s primaries.
NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne also spoke to the Senator one-on-one. You can watch that interview HERE.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:
- One-on-one with Sen. Bernie Sanders in Aiken ahead of Democratic Primary
- Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Aiken, South Carolina
- Explaining the how, when, where for Aiken’s SC Democratic Primary voting
- Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden with double-digit lead in S.C. ahead of primary
- Nexstar/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada
- Trump to visit South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary
- Protecting Georgia’s voting system and preparing future cyber workers