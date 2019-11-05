LIVE RESULTS: South Carolina 2019 elections

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF): From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., polls open in municipal elections across two states.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, counties and cities across the country are voting for local officials, as well as referendums on local laws.

Here are all of the elections occurring in the WJBF, Channel 6 News, viewing area. They are listed alphabetically.

South Carolina

In Aiken County, town council seats across the county are being voted on, as well as the election being held for the mayors of Aiken, Monetta, and Salley.

Aiken County

Aiken Mayor

Rick N. Osbon (Republican), with room for a write-in

Aiken City Council District 1

Gail Bush Diggs (Democratic)

Jeremy Stevens (Republican)

Aiken City Council District 3

Kay Biermann Brohl (Republican)

John Brecht (Democratic)

Burnettown Town Council (vote for 2)

James McIntosh

Hector Rodriguez

Monetta Mayor

Charles Pedro McCormick, with room for a write-in

Monetta Town Council (vote for 2)

Jeffrey McKay, with room for a write-in

Perry Town Council Seat 3

Shannon Christofferson

Tony E. Thompson Sr.

Perry Town Council Seat 4

Jenell Gilbert, with room for a write-in

Salley Mayor

N. R. “Bob” Salley Sr., with room for a write-in

Salley Town Council Seat 2

Marion Milhouse Jr.

Rhonda Poole

Salley Town Council Seat 4

Cassandra Hicks Brown

LaDonna Hall

Leah Shackleford

Wagener Town Council (vote for 2)

George Cowboy Day

Jennie Marshall

Kelvin Mitchell

George Smith

Ann McLaurin Widener

In Allendale County, Fairfax will be voting for three seats on the town council, as well as having an official write-in candidate running as opposition in the mayoral race.

Allendale County

Fairfax Mayor

Dorothy Riley (incumbent), official write-in candidate

Fairfax Town Council (vote for 3)

Tiffine R. Forester

Pam Love

Robert Thompson

Jermaine M. Washington

Tracy Washington Witherspoon

In Bamberg County, Ehrhardt and Govan are holding elections.

Bamberg County

Govan Mayor:

Wilma L. Edmonds, with room for a write-in

Ehrhardt Council

William “Bill” Edinger

Amy C. Lee

Govan Town Council (vote for 4)

Ashley Banks

Elizabeth M. Banks

Willie Mae Daniels

Erone Edmonds

In Barnwell County, a number of mayoral and council seat elections are being held across the county.

Barnwell County

Barnwell Mayor

Billy Dozier

William “Bill” Frye

Marcus A. Rivera

Blackville Mayor

Michael Beasley

Teresa B. Hughes

Enterick Lee

Elko Mayor

Clifford Brown

Toby Singletary

Hilda Mayor:

John T. McClary Jr., with room for a write-in

Kline Mayor

William H. Cave, with room for a write-in

Barnwell City Council District 2

W. C. Black, with room for a write-in

Barnwell City Council District 4

Jimbo Moody, with room for a write-in

Barnwell City Council District 6

F. Pickens Williams Sr.

Blackville Town Council (vote for 3)

Bill Andrews

Kelvin Isaac

Daniel Martin

M. Ann Pernell

Steve Ritchie

Frenchie Smalls

Terrance L. Washington

Elko City Council (vote for 2)

Leonard W. Mills

Curtis Young

Hilda Town Council (vote for 2)

Timothy B. Black

Debra Ray

Stephen E. Smith

Kline Town Council (vote for 2)

Rodger D. Arnold

Milton Harden

Snelling Town Council (vote for 2)

Wiley Moore

Bobby Morris

Williston Town Council (vote for 3)