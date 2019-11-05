LIVE RESULTS: South Carolina 2019 elections

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF): From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., polls open in municipal elections across two states.
Tuesday, Nov. 5, counties and cities across the country are voting for local officials, as well as referendums on local laws.
Here are all of the elections occurring in the WJBF, Channel 6 News, viewing area. They are listed alphabetically.
If you would like to report problems at the polls today, please call the WJBF news desk at (706) 828-7315.
South Carolina
In Aiken County, town council seats across the county are being voted on, as well as the election being held for the mayors of Aiken, Monetta, and Salley.
Aiken County
Aiken Mayor
- Rick N. Osbon (Republican), with room for a write-in
Aiken City Council District 1
- Gail Bush Diggs (Democratic)
- Jeremy Stevens (Republican)
Aiken City Council District 3
- Kay Biermann Brohl (Republican)
- John Brecht (Democratic)
Burnettown Town Council (vote for 2)
- James McIntosh
- Hector Rodriguez
Monetta Mayor
- Charles Pedro McCormick, with room for a write-in
Monetta Town Council (vote for 2)
- Jeffrey McKay, with room for a write-in
Perry Town Council Seat 3
- Shannon Christofferson
- Tony E. Thompson Sr.
Perry Town Council Seat 4
- Jenell Gilbert, with room for a write-in
Salley Mayor
- N. R. “Bob” Salley Sr., with room for a write-in
Salley Town Council Seat 2
- Marion Milhouse Jr.
- Rhonda Poole
Salley Town Council Seat 4
- Cassandra Hicks Brown
- LaDonna Hall
- Leah Shackleford
Wagener Town Council (vote for 2)
- George Cowboy Day
- Jennie Marshall
- Kelvin Mitchell
- George Smith
- Ann McLaurin Widener
In Allendale County, Fairfax will be voting for three seats on the town council, as well as having an official write-in candidate running as opposition in the mayoral race.
Allendale County
Fairfax Mayor
- Dorothy Riley (incumbent), official write-in candidate
Fairfax Town Council (vote for 3)
- Tiffine R. Forester
- Pam Love
- Robert Thompson
- Jermaine M. Washington
- Tracy Washington Witherspoon
In Bamberg County, Ehrhardt and Govan are holding elections.
Bamberg County
- Govan Mayor:
- Wilma L. Edmonds, with room for a write-in
Ehrhardt Council
- William “Bill” Edinger
- Amy C. Lee
Govan Town Council (vote for 4)
- Ashley Banks
- Elizabeth M. Banks
- Willie Mae Daniels
- Erone Edmonds
In Barnwell County, a number of mayoral and council seat elections are being held across the county.
Barnwell County
Barnwell Mayor
- Billy Dozier
- William “Bill” Frye
- Marcus A. Rivera
Blackville Mayor
- Michael Beasley
- Teresa B. Hughes
- Enterick Lee
Elko Mayor
- Clifford Brown
- Toby Singletary
- Hilda Mayor:
- John T. McClary Jr., with room for a write-in
Kline Mayor
- William H. Cave, with room for a write-in
Barnwell City Council District 2
- W. C. Black, with room for a write-in
Barnwell City Council District 4
- Jimbo Moody, with room for a write-in
Barnwell City Council District 6
- F. Pickens Williams Sr.
Blackville Town Council (vote for 3)
- Bill Andrews
- Kelvin Isaac
- Daniel Martin
- M. Ann Pernell
- Steve Ritchie
- Frenchie Smalls
- Terrance L. Washington
Elko City Council (vote for 2)
- Leonard W. Mills
- Curtis Young
Hilda Town Council (vote for 2)
- Timothy B. Black
- Debra Ray
- Stephen E. Smith
Kline Town Council (vote for 2)
- Rodger D. Arnold
- Milton Harden
Snelling Town Council (vote for 2)
- Wiley Moore
- Bobby Morris
Williston Town Council (vote for 3)
- Adadra Neville
- Tim Scott
- Scott Valentine
- Billy A. Brett Williams III