LIVE | Electors to cast votes at Georgia State Capitol

ATLANTA (WJBF) – On Monday, Georgia’s Presidential electors will meet in Atlanta to cast their Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The votes are scheduled to be cast at Noon.
We will be streaming the vote live with a replay shortly after it concludes.
