The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to host a series of Candidate Forums for all competitive Augusta-Richmond County Commission District seats and for the Mayoral Race.

These educational forums, held the first week of May, will provide an opportunity for Chamber members and the community to learn more about the respective campaigns of each candidate and their goals as elected officials.

In collaboration with WJBF NewsChannel 6, the forums will be live streamed through WJBF.com on the nights of the forums. The format for the forums will include a moderator with questions directed from two panelists: Sue Parr, President and CEO of Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and Ronic West, President of the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce.