LIVE | ABC NEWS Democratic National Convention coverage

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(ABC NEWS) – ABC News will be providing live coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions throughout the next two weeks.

The nights of coverage will be: 

Democratic National Convention: 

  • Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 20

Republican National Convention: 

  • Monday, August 24, through Thursday, August 27

Coverage begins nightly at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories