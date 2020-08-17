LIVE | ABC NEWS Democratic National Convention coverage

(ABC NEWS) – ABC News will be providing live coverage of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions throughout the next two weeks.
The nights of coverage will be:
Democratic National Convention:
- Monday, August 17, through Thursday, August 20
Republican National Convention:
- Monday, August 24, through Thursday, August 27
Coverage begins nightly at 7 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.
