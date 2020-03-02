Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

(AP) – Amy Klobuchar is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and is set to endorse Joe Biden.

Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night.

Klobuchar was the second presidential candidate to exit the race in less than 24 hours, following Pete Buttigieg’s departure late Sunday.

Their decisions reflect an urgent push among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as a counter to progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar outlasted several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third-place finish in in New Hampshire. But she couldn’t turn that into success elsewhere.

