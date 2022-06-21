Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – Steven Kendrick came into this election the odds-on favorite, name recognition, well financed but in the runoff he did not come out on top.

“Don’t be disappointed for me I think our city with either candidate is going to do ok, Garnett Johnson has a very good intention of leading and doing a great job for the city I have no problem saying that I offered my services to the city, we didn’t find the right groove to get that done So we’re going to get all behind that,” said Kendrick to a room for of supporters.

Steven Kendrick saying he is disappointed but not deterred he says he will be going back to work tomorrow but says he will never be Tax Commission again for Tax Commissioner in Richmond County.