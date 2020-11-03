How and why to check your absentee ballot’s status

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — With just hours until Election Day, some voters ran into issues with their absentee ballots. When they checked their ballot’s status online via the My Voter page on the Secretary of State’s website, they noticed their ballot had been been cancelled even though it was mailed in.

Lynn Bailey, the executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, says there are a number of reasons why a ballot is cancelled. She and Nancy Gay, the director of the Columba County Board of Elections, say the best thing to do is call them if a voter runs into any issues.

“Let us see if we can dig a little deeper and find the whole story to figure out what’s going on,” Bailey says.

“Usually, if an absentee ballot hasn’t been accepted or received back in our office by today or Election Day, there’s still time where they can cancel that ballot and go vote in person,” Gay adds.

Absentee ballots continued to pour into the Richmond County Board of Elections on Monday. Bailey says “hundreds” have been arriving everyday. Those who have yet to turn in their absentee ballots can submit them in drop boxes in Richmond County until 7 p.m. Tuesday. There are no drop boxes in Columbia County, but voters can take their absentee ballots with them if they choose to vote in-person on Election Day.

“The poll workers can cancel it right then and there and let you vote in person,” Gay explains. “If you don’t have that absentee ballot, there is an affidavit process in place.”