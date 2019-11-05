LIVE RESULTS: Local Elections 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., polls open in municipal elections across two states.

Tuesday, Nov. 5, counties and cities across the country are voting for local officials, as well as referendums on local laws.

Here are all of the elections occurring in the WJBF, Channel 6 News, viewing area. They are listed alphabetically.

In Richmond County, only one city is holding a vote, but it will decide two city council seats in the city of Blythe.

Richmond County

Blythe City Council (vote for 2)

Jackie L. Bartlett

Noel Cartagena (incumbent)

Renee Kaufman

Johnny Parham

Brent Weir

In Burke County, three elections are being held, as well as voting for one referendum for the city of Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Mayor

Greg Tony Carswell Jr. (incumbent)

Brenda Lee Lewis

City Council Ward 1 Post 1

Billy Hendley

Bill Tinley (incumbent)

City Council Ward 2 Post 2

James “Chick” Jones (incumbent), with room for a write-in

City Council Ward 3 Post 3

Vickey Bate

Doris Green Tongo (official write-in candidate, but not included on ballot

Referendum

Extension of Freeport Tax Exemption to E-Commerce Fulfilment Centers

“For the purpose of attracting new jobs and investments, shall the City of Waynesboro add to its existing Freeport exemptions the grant of an “e-commerce” Freeport exemption to the ad valorem taxation of the following: stock in trade of a fulfillment center which, on January 1, are stored in a fulfillment center and which are made available to remote purchasers who may make such purchases by electronic, Internet, telephonic, or other remote means, and where such stock in trade of a fulfillment center will be shipped from the fulfillment center and delivered to the purchaser at a location other than the location of the fulfillment center …” (Yes or No)

In Columbia County, there are four candidates for two seats on the Harlem City Council. Voters must be registered within the city limits of Harlem, Ga.

Harlem

Harlem City Council (vote for 2)

Bob Newkirk

Al Reeves

Gregg W. Stokes (incumbent)

Nancy J. Yauslin

In Emanuel County, there are five different elections taking place, two for Swainsboro City Council (Wards 1, 2, and 5) and two for Twin City Commission (Wards 1 and 2), as well as the vote for who will be the next mayor of Twin City.

Emanuel County

Twin City Mayor

Matt W. Donaldson (incumbent)

James J. Handsom

Chris Standford

Swainsboro City Council Ward 1

Sue Bragg (incumbent)

Ricky D. Stevens

Swainsboro City Council Ward 2

Julian H. Sconyers Jr. (incumbent), with room for a write-in

Swainsboro City Council Ward 5

John E. Parker (incumbent)

Paul Weaver

Twin City Commission Ward 1

Jesse S. Brown (incumbent)

David L. Dudley

Twin City Commission Ward 2

Artie L. Fields (incumbent)

Kenton M. Landon

In Glascock County, no municipal or county elections are being held.

In Jefferson County, five different municipalities are holding elections for various city government positions, as well as a vote for a new alcohol referendum in the city of Wrens.

Glascock County and Jefferson County

Stapleton Mayor

Frank Parrish (incumbent)

Harold Smith

Wrens Mayor

Dave Hastings

Sharena Johnson-Vaughn

John J. Rabun (incumbent)

Avera City Council (vote for 2)

Leisa Hadden (incumbent)

Charles M. Padgett (incumbent)

Lisa M. Roberts

Louisville City Council (to succeed Sherry L. Combs)

Sherry L. Combs (incumbent)

Michelle Braddy Reaves

Louisville City Council (to succeed Larry Atkins

Larry Atkins (incumbent), with room for a write-in

Stapleton City Council (vote for 2)



Jason Irby (incumbent)

Tara Lynn Parrish (incumbent)

Gail Spiller

Wadley City Council (vote for 2)

Tommie Lordge

Albert Samples

Dorothy L. Strowbridge

Jerry Lee Thomas (incumbent)

Stan Wallen

Wrens City Council (vote for 2)

Marty Amerson

Wayne Favors (incumbent)

David Hannah

Eugene Love Jr. (incumbent)

Referendum

Alcohol Referendum by the Drink – Distilled Spirits

“Shall the governing authority of The City of Wrens be authorized to issue licenses to sell distilled spirits for beverage purposes by the drink, such sales to be for consumption only on the premises?” (Yes or No)

In Jenkins County, the city of Millen will be holding elections for mayor and several city council seats.

Jenkins County

Millen Mayor

Bobby Anthony

A. King Rocker (incumbent)

Millen City Council Ward 1 (to succeed Robin Scott)

Robin Scott (incumbent)

Gerald K. Walker

Millen City Council Ward 2 (to succeed Darrel Clifton)

Darel Clifton (incumbent), with room for a write-in

In Lincoln County, Lincolnton will be holding a vote for three city council seats.

Lincoln County

Lincolnton City Council Post 1

Melvin Harris (incumbent)

A. Nicole Kelley

Lincolnton City Council Post 2

Alana G. Burke (incumbent), with room for a write-in

Lincolnton City Council Post 3

Gordon Dwaine Biggerstaff, with room for a write-in

In Wilkes County, multiple elections are being held for the city of Washington, including a special election vote and voting for a referendum about Sunday alcohol sales within city limits.

Wilkes County

Washington Mayor

Bill Degolian

Marion Tutt Jr.

Washington City Council District 1

Maceo D. Mahoney (incumbent)

Calvin Julius Wiggs III

Washington City Council District 1 Special Election (to fill the unexpired term of the resigning Marion Tutt Jr.), with the term expiring 12/31/2021:

Bruce Bailey

Larry Hill

Kimberly J. Rainey

Referendum

Sunday Bruch Alcohol Sales