(WJBF/GPB) – The Georgia Secretary of State’s office is delivering an update on the status of ballots in Georgia, Friday.
MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:
- Georgia Secretary of State’s Office delivers Monday update on ballot count
- Trump faces pressure to work with Biden team on transition
- Augusta Democrats celebrate Biden-Harris win
- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation
- Trump won’t concede: ‘Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner’
- Explainer: Why AP called Pennsylvania for Biden
- History made: Kamala Harris to become first female vice president
- Joe Biden elected president of the United States