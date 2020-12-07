Georgia Sec of State certifies election results, ‘Kraken’ case dismissed

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger makes remarks during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November Presidential election, again confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

This comes after an audit-triggered hand recount and a formal recount requested by the Trump campaign.

Raffensperger says that both recounts upheld the original outcome of the election, with president-elect Joe Biden maintaining a vote lead over President Trump.

Full results can be viewed HERE.

Also announced was the dismissal of former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s ‘Kraken’ lawsuit by judge of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia Timothy Batten.

“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

In recertifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for presidential candidates in the November 3, 2020 presidential election. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for the presidential election are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.

