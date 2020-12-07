ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has certified the results of the November Presidential election, again confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
This comes after an audit-triggered hand recount and a formal recount requested by the Trump campaign.
Raffensperger says that both recounts upheld the original outcome of the election, with president-elect Joe Biden maintaining a vote lead over President Trump.
Full results can be viewed HERE.
Also announced was the dismissal of former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell’s ‘Kraken’ lawsuit by judge of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia Timothy Batten.
“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”
In recertifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for presidential candidates in the November 3, 2020 presidential election. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for the presidential election are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Providing healing and hope for special needs children
- McDuffie County to close all schools until January
- Feeding the hungry in the Augusta community
- Georgia Sec of State certifies election results, ‘Kraken’ case dismissed
- Walmart, Sam’s Club begin selling at-home COVID-19 test kits online
- Georgia Secretary of State will re-certify election results, confirming Biden’s win again
- Gallup: Biden’s approval rating is already higher than Trump’s has ever been
- Airbnb launches non-profit to provide people with places to stay in times of crisis