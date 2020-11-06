Georgia counties still counting ballots

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Here in Georgia, state leaders say more than 47,000 ballots still have to be counted before the peach state can be called.

Hour by hour hundreds of ballots are being counted in counties across Georgia. Most of those are in the Metro Atlanta area. There’s also a bulk of those in Savannah’s Chatham County.

So no official voting results just yet, around 48 hours after polls have closed. What we do we know is the state’s voting implementation manager says they have 10 days to certify these after election day — that’s Friday November 13th.

That’s when counties get back and then the state gets a week and certify it — on November 20th.

While these ballots are being processed, it doesn’t include the 4000 provisional or 9000 ballots that could come from military or overseas ballot by end of day Friday.

If you are looking for results in Georgia, we may not see them just yet because these are races are so close, especially the presidential race.

Gabriel sterling, State voting implementation manager said, “They are going to get it right. We are going to have an audit to prove that got it right. We are going to have a recount for presidential and see the recounts essentially the same.”

And if the race is too close, a candidate can request a recount as long as it comes within 0.5% points because these races are extremely tight. That won’t happen until November 20th.

Right now, the big question is which presidential candidate will grab Georgia’s 16 electoral votes?

This is the first time in 20 years that georgia has used paper ballots. The state says every legal vote will be counted and you have until end of day Friday to “Cure” your ballot if it was rejected.