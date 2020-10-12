Free rides to the polls in Georgia for Early Voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The New Georgia Project is rolling out Rides To The Polls outside of Atlanta for the first time.

The service is now available in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Albany, Savannah and Macon.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the organization will offer PPE, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, social distancing and limited capacity ridership.

Those wanting rides can dial 1-800-877-1541 for a free ride to the voting poll now through October 30th.

