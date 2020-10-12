AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The New Georgia Project is rolling out Rides To The Polls outside of Atlanta for the first time.
The service is now available in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Albany, Savannah and Macon.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the organization will offer PPE, hand sanitizer, temperature checks, social distancing and limited capacity ridership.
Those wanting rides can dial 1-800-877-1541 for a free ride to the voting poll now through October 30th.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Second stimulus checks: No House vote expected this week on federal aid
- Free rides to the polls in Georgia for Early Voting
- Wadley man hit by a car last week now dead
- Dick’s Sporting Goods to hire up to 9,000 holiday workers
- Columbus Day ‘rage:’ Roosevelt, Lincoln statues toppled in Portland
- 2 Florida deputies responding after pedestrian struck, killed each hit the body as they arrive
- Fake asteroid? NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
- Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett begin