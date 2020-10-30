EXCLUSIVE | Bernie Sanders discusses Georgia being in play this election

(WJBF) – He ran for President twice but now Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he’s not running again. Instead, Sanders wants all Georgians to get out and vote with two tight senate races and a state that may flip.

Sanders says Georgia is a key battleground state because of growing dissatisfaction with President Trump’s failed policies and Trump only catering to the wealthy.

Besides the Biden-Harris ticket, Sanders says Georgia’s two senate seats are highly crucial because it will allow a Democratic majority in the senate and let senators pass a COVID-19 relief package for unemployed Americans.

“It is hard for me to say anything positive about somebody who is a racist, sexist and a xenophobe who is trying to divide us all. I just have a hard time saying anything. I am working as hard as I can right now to defeat Donald Trump and let me leave it at that,” says Senator Sanders.

He says we need a President who believes in science, a plan to combat the pandemic, increase the minimum wage and expand healthcare for all with pre-existing conditions.

“You cannot sit this one out. This country cannot tolerate 4 more years of a president who rejects science, not only pandemic but climate change. A president who is trying to divide us based on our color of our skin or where we were born rather than bring us together.”

Sanders also called the electoral college “problematic” because it brings the election down to just a handful of states.

