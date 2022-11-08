(WJBF) – Election officials are gearing up for a smooth- and safe- Election Day.

Election officials in the area say advanced voting has been efficient and without major issues. They are expecting a similar experience on Election Day.

“We have a great staff, we have a great poll worker team,” said Nancy Gay, Director of Elections in Columbia County. “I mean, it’s just…our Roads and Bridges have been out all day today delivering the voting equipment, the poll workers are going to set up…”

Columbia and Richmond County elections officials say they have a steady group of eager poll workers.

“We’re very lucky in Richmond County,” said Travis Doss, Director of Elections in Richmond County. “We have a good core group of poll workers that come back each time…”

Election officials say that, for Election Day, there will be extra security measures in place.

“You do hear the stories of voter intimidation, voter threats, poll worker threats or whatnot. But we really have not had that in Richmond County, so we’re been very lucky,” said Doss. “The police officers will be driving by, checking things out and things like that. They’ll be zoned in certain areas.”

“We have a good working relationship with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department,” said Gay. “And they do assign a deputy at every precinct. Generally, they don’t have to be inside- they can sit outside in the car. Whatever is comfortable for that precinct and the deputy.”

While polls will be open from 7am to 7pm on Election Day, election officials are encouraging voters to be prepared.

“Know your polling place before you go. Download a sample ballot. Know what’s on the ballot,” said Doss.

They’re also reminding voters to bring your driver’s license. And for those voting by absentee ballot…

“We need to receive it by 7 o’clock tomorrow night, whether it’s in the mail or in-person,” said Gay.

Officials are hopeful for a good turnout across the area on Election Day.

For more voting information, visit https://georgia.gov/election-2022 or https://scvotes.gov/.