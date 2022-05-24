AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s primary election day in Georgia and many are wondering what to expect at the polls after record numbers of early voters.

Richmond County saw more than 13,000 people already cast their ballots. And over in Columbia County, more than 11,000 voters voted early.

After three weeks of early voting, election officials aren’t sure what to expect. We could see fewer voters out Tuesday, or we could be looking at more record breaking numbers.

Columbia County Board of Elections Director, Nancy Gay, hopes to see a 50 percent voter turn out for these primaries. Travis Doss, Richmond County BOE Director, thinks that is possible as well.

Gay has a little advice voters ca sting their ballots on Election Day.

“I would like to take the opportunity to remind voters, that if they haven’t voted, that they need to review their sample ballot. There is a lot on this ballot for both parties and they just need to educate themselves,” Gay said.

The ballot is a hefty one. Voters aren’t just electing candidates, they are also voting on four statewide measures.

One is an amendment to suspend pay for public officials who are suspended from office for being indicted for a felony. The other would allow local governments to grant temporary tax relief to properties that are damaged or destroyed by a natural disaster.

Doss agreed that voters should research those measures before voting and also advised voters to do one more thing before heading to their polling location today.

“The main thing is to be prepared. Go online. Make sure you know your polling place. Call our office. And get a sample ballot. Know what you’re voting for before you get there,” said Doss. “Those are the two main things. Because if you show up at the wrong polling place on election day, they’re gonna have to send you to your correct polling place.”

Polls are open Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24 is the last day to vote in the Primary Election in Georgia.