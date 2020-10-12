Early voting seeing long lines across Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Thousands of people across the state of Georgia took advantage of day one of early voting.

Georgia’s Secretary of State says there are nearly 8-million registered voters in the state which is a new record high, and an increase of more than 600,000 since the 2016 elections.

The Secretary of State predicts around 2 million Georgians will vote early, but unlike election day, voters can cast their ballots at any precinct during early voting which runs until Friday, October 30th.

“Georgia is seeing record turnout for early voting because of excitement and enthusiasm of the upcoming election. Long lines are to be expected—voters need to be aware of all of their options including three weeks of early voting, no excuse absentee and in person voting day of the election,” says Walter Jones, spokesperson for Georgia Secretary of State.

Early voters wait in line in Alpharetta.

Some areas in Atlanta already saw long lines on Monday, like State Farm Arena which reported technical issues while some voters in Alpharetta say they waited for 3 hours at the local library.

Brad Raffensperger says the pandemic means younger poll workers and fewer spaced out machines so to be patient but they do plan to deploy field technicians to troubleshoot the new voting machines.

State leaders say while they can’t mandate face coverings at precincts, they have shipped out protective gear like gloves, sanitizer, masks, and stylus pens to protect voters and poll workers.

“People need to let their voices be heard,” says Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. “We have one of the greatest states in the country with access to the ballot whether it is early, absentee, by mail or in person. We are a state that wants to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We want to have secure and fair elections and we will have that in Georgia.”

The Secretary of State reminds Georgians that is it is a felony to vote twice in the state and doing so could result in hefty fines or jail time. That comes after a recent investigation found that nearly 1,000 Georgians voted twice.

If you want to vote absentee, the last day to request an absentee ballot is also October 30th. So far, the Secretary of State says around 1.5 million Georgians have requested an absentee ballot.

If you want to vote in person, you will need to bring a photo ID like a driver’s license, student ID with a picture or passport to cast your vote.

