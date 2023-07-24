AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Early voting for Aiken’s primary mayoral election begins Monday, July 24.

The incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon has filed paperwork for re-election in the race.

Teddy Milner, Aiken businesswoman and caterer at “It’s All Good Market and Catering” and Kathryn Wade, a board member of the housing authority, are the two Republican challengers running against Mayor Osbon.

The primary election is scheduled for August 8.

The city of Aiken will host the general election on November 7.

Click HERE to view the campaign page for Teddy Milner.

Click HERE to view the campaign page for Kathryn Wade.

Click HERE to view the campaign page for Mayor Rick Osbon.