Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)– The seat for Augusta-Richmond County District 10 Commissioner will be decided in a runoff.

Incumbent Commissioner John Clarke took home 49 percent of the vote and former District 8 Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle took just under 32 percent in Tuesday’s election.

“The race was very close and we all thought it would be,” Clarke said.

Neither candidate is a stranger to Augusta-Richmond County Commission. Clarke is finishing his first term, and Guilfoyle served two terms.

Both shared their biggest to-do list items if elected in June.

“I’m going to be one who gets back to the base of what government is supposed to be. We’ve got to worry about paving these streets, fixing these potholes, getting the drainage system right and addressing the storm water,” Guilfoyle said.

“We’re looking at property tax to help the people, we’re looking at storm water to help the people. It’s going to be an uphill battle, but I’ve fought those before and I’ve won them,” Clarke said.

With only a few weeks left until the runoff, both candidates know this is crunch time.

“The plan for the next couple of weeks is doing what I always do. Look out for the people, take care of the people’s best interest, and be available for the people,” Clarke said.

“People already know who Wayne Guilfoyle is. I already served two terms as District 8 Commissioner and I believe I represented the people well,” Guilfoyle said.

The runoff for District 10, District 2, and the mayoral race is June 21st.