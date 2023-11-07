(CSRA) – It’s Election Day in the CSRA. Here, we’ve gathered all the election results from across the NewsChannel 6 viewing area.

GEORGIA

Richmond County

James Brown Arena SPLOSTVotes
YES
NO
Blythe City CouncilVotes
Noel Cartagena
Daniel Martin (I)
Anna Reeves
Mike Rineer

Columbia County

Grovetown MayorVotes
Deborah Fisher
Gary Jones (I)
Ceretta Smith
Grovetown City CouncilVotes
Richard Bowman
Marsha Keating
Eric W. Blair (I)

Burke County

Waynesboro MayorVotes
James “Chick” Jones
Brenda Lee Lewis
Tyrek S. Scott
Bill Tinley (I)
Waynesboro City Council – Ward 2 – Post 2Votes
Albert Anderson
Bobby Givens
Waynesboro City Council – Ward 3 – Post 3Votes
Vicky Bates (I)
Portia Washington
Waynesboro City Council – Ward 1 – Post 1Votes
C. Britt Herrington (I)

McDuffie County

Thomson MayorVotes
Benji Crawford
Kenneth Usry (I)
Thomson City CouncilVotes
Alton Belton (I)
Ayla Roper-Breece
Keryl Corley (I)
Justin Daniel
Elaine Johnson (I)
Julie Klare
John Smalley (I)
Scott Whittle (I)

Lincoln County

Lincoln City Council Post 1Votes
Blake Beggs
Lincoln City Council Post 2Votes
James Spratlin
Lincoln City Council Post 3Votes
Robert E. Flanigan

Jefferson County

Avera City CouncilVotes
Lesia Hadden (I)
Charles M. Padgett (I)
Louisville City CouncilVotes
Larry Atkins (I)
Donald L. Cobb, Jr.
Melanie M. Davis
Michelle Braddy Reaves (I)
Larkin Williams
Millen MayorVotes
Mike R. Dann
Terry Hearn
King Rocker (I)
Giovanni Shumake
Millen City Council District 2Votes
Shanelle Carr
Darrel Clifton
Millen City Council District 1Votes
Robin Scott (I)
Stapleton City CouncilVotes
Jason V. Irby (I)
Gail Spiller
Christopher Whipple
Wadley MayorVotes
Ezee “Zeke” Carter
Tommie “TLE” Lordge, Sr.
Wadley City CouncilVotes
Kendrick Johnson
Darrin Johnson
Maggie Riggins Jones
Albert “Mr. Fat” Samples (I)
Jerry L. Thomas (I)
Wrens City CouncilVotes
Marty Amerson
Miranda Berry
Wayne Favors
Torrey TK King
Eugene Love, Jr.

Emanuel County

Swainsboro City Council District 1Votes
DJ Davis (I)
Swainsboro City Council District 2Votes
Julian Sconyers (I)
Swainsboro City Council District 5Votes
Quantavious Foster, Sr.
James Mason
John E. Parker

Wilkes County

Washington MayorVotes
Bruce Bailey
Angela Booker (I)
Kenneth Parris
Washington City Council District 1Votes
Brent Bailey
Maceo Mahoney
Belila Wilburn (I)
John Wylie
Washington City Council District 2Votes
Kimberly Cork
David Fisher
John Gunter

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aiken County

Aiken MayorVotes
Teddy Milner
Aiken City Council District 1Votes
Gail Bush Diggs
Demarcus Sullivan
Aiken City Council District 3Votes
Kay Biermann Brohl
Barnwell MayorVotes
Marcus Rivera
Ron Still
Barnwell City Council District 4Votes
Wanda Highsmith
Jimbo Moody
Barnwell City Council District 6Votes
Ryan T. Bragg
Jana Black Meyers
New Ellenton City Council At-LargeVotes
James Anderson
Carl Culpepper, III
Ashley N. Morgan
Wagener Town CouncilVotes
Nyia Adams
Joann T. Johnson
George A. Smith
Karen Williams
Burnettown Town CouncilVotes
Karen C. Jones
James McIntosh
Salley MayorVotes
LaDonna C. Hall
Ronald Sturkie
Salley Town Council Seat 2Votes
Ronnie Hall
Rosalyn Hicks
Salley Town Council Seat 4Votes
Cassandra Hicks-Brown
Leah B. Shackleford

Barnwell County

Blackville Town CouncilVotes
Kelvin A. Isaac
M. Ann Pernell
Frenchie D. Smalls
Elko Town CouncilVotes
Steve Terry
Curtis Young
Hilda Town CouncilVotes
Allison Still Beasley
C. Guy Neal
Williston Town CouncilVotes
Ken Beatty
Alyson Collins
John Jenkins, Jr.
Judy Myrick Taylor
Greg Walkup