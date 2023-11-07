(CSRA) – It’s Election Day in the CSRA. Here, we’ve gathered all the election results from across the NewsChannel 6 viewing area.
GEORGIA
Richmond County
|James Brown Arena SPLOST
|Votes
|YES
|–
|NO
|–
|Blythe City Council
|Votes
|Noel Cartagena
|–
|Daniel Martin (I)
|–
|Anna Reeves
|Mike Rineer
Columbia County
|Grovetown Mayor
|Votes
|Deborah Fisher
|–
|Gary Jones (I)
|–
|Ceretta Smith
|–
|Grovetown City Council
|Votes
|Richard Bowman
|–
|Marsha Keating
|–
|Eric W. Blair (I)
|–
Burke County
|Waynesboro Mayor
|Votes
|James “Chick” Jones
|–
|Brenda Lee Lewis
|–
|Tyrek S. Scott
|–
|Bill Tinley (I)
|–
|Waynesboro City Council – Ward 2 – Post 2
|Votes
|Albert Anderson
|–
|Bobby Givens
|–
|Waynesboro City Council – Ward 3 – Post 3
|Votes
|Vicky Bates (I)
|–
|Portia Washington
|–
|Waynesboro City Council – Ward 1 – Post 1
|Votes
|C. Britt Herrington (I)
|–
McDuffie County
|Thomson Mayor
|Votes
|Benji Crawford
|–
|Kenneth Usry (I)
|–
|Thomson City Council
|Votes
|Alton Belton (I)
|–
|Ayla Roper-Breece
|–
|Keryl Corley (I)
|–
|Justin Daniel
|–
|Elaine Johnson (I)
|–
|Julie Klare
|–
|John Smalley (I)
|–
|Scott Whittle (I)
|–
Lincoln County
|Lincoln City Council Post 1
|Votes
|Blake Beggs
|–
|Lincoln City Council Post 2
|Votes
|James Spratlin
|–
|Lincoln City Council Post 3
|Votes
|Robert E. Flanigan
|–
Jefferson County
|Avera City Council
|Votes
|Lesia Hadden (I)
|–
|Charles M. Padgett (I)
|–
|Louisville City Council
|Votes
|Larry Atkins (I)
|–
|Donald L. Cobb, Jr.
|–
|Melanie M. Davis
|–
|Michelle Braddy Reaves (I)
|–
|Larkin Williams
|–
|Millen Mayor
|Votes
|Mike R. Dann
|–
|Terry Hearn
|–
|King Rocker (I)
|–
|Giovanni Shumake
|–
|Millen City Council District 2
|Votes
|Shanelle Carr
|–
|Darrel Clifton
|–
|Millen City Council District 1
|Votes
|Robin Scott (I)
|–
|Stapleton City Council
|Votes
|Jason V. Irby (I)
|–
|Gail Spiller
|–
|Christopher Whipple
|–
|Wadley Mayor
|Votes
|Ezee “Zeke” Carter
|–
|Tommie “TLE” Lordge, Sr.
|–
|Wadley City Council
|Votes
|Kendrick Johnson
|–
|Darrin Johnson
|–
|Maggie Riggins Jones
|–
|Albert “Mr. Fat” Samples (I)
|–
|Jerry L. Thomas (I)
|Wrens City Council
|Votes
|Marty Amerson
|–
|Miranda Berry
|–
|Wayne Favors
|–
|Torrey TK King
|–
|Eugene Love, Jr.
|–
Emanuel County
|Swainsboro City Council District 1
|Votes
|DJ Davis (I)
|–
|Swainsboro City Council District 2
|Votes
|Julian Sconyers (I)
|–
|Swainsboro City Council District 5
|Votes
|Quantavious Foster, Sr.
|–
|James Mason
|–
|John E. Parker
|–
Wilkes County
|Washington Mayor
|Votes
|Bruce Bailey
|–
|Angela Booker (I)
|–
|Kenneth Parris
|–
|Washington City Council District 1
|Votes
|Brent Bailey
|–
|Maceo Mahoney
|–
|Belila Wilburn (I)
|–
|John Wylie
|–
|Washington City Council District 2
|Votes
|Kimberly Cork
|–
|David Fisher
|–
|John Gunter
|–
SOUTH CAROLINA
Aiken County
|Aiken Mayor
|Votes
|Teddy Milner
|–
|Aiken City Council District 1
|Votes
|Gail Bush Diggs
|–
|Demarcus Sullivan
|–
|Aiken City Council District 3
|Votes
|Kay Biermann Brohl
|–
|Barnwell Mayor
|Votes
|Marcus Rivera
|–
|Ron Still
|–
|Barnwell City Council District 4
|Votes
|Wanda Highsmith
|–
|Jimbo Moody
|–
|Barnwell City Council District 6
|Votes
|Ryan T. Bragg
|–
|Jana Black Meyers
|–
|New Ellenton City Council At-Large
|Votes
|James Anderson
|–
|Carl Culpepper, III
|–
|Ashley N. Morgan
|–
|Wagener Town Council
|Votes
|Nyia Adams
|–
|Joann T. Johnson
|–
|George A. Smith
|–
|Karen Williams
|–
|Burnettown Town Council
|Votes
|Karen C. Jones
|–
|James McIntosh
|–
|Salley Mayor
|Votes
|LaDonna C. Hall
|–
|Ronald Sturkie
|–
|Salley Town Council Seat 2
|Votes
|Ronnie Hall
|–
|Rosalyn Hicks
|–
|Salley Town Council Seat 4
|Votes
|Cassandra Hicks-Brown
|–
|Leah B. Shackleford
|–
Barnwell County
|Blackville Town Council
|Votes
|Kelvin A. Isaac
|–
|M. Ann Pernell
|–
|Frenchie D. Smalls
|–
|Elko Town Council
|Votes
|Steve Terry
|–
|Curtis Young
|–
|Hilda Town Council
|Votes
|Allison Still Beasley
|–
|C. Guy Neal
|–
|Williston Town Council
|Votes
|Ken Beatty
|–
|Alyson Collins
|–
|John Jenkins, Jr.
|–
|Judy Myrick Taylor
|–
|Greg Walkup
|–