Augusta elections official says turnout presentage misleading

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After the dust cleared in Augusta the percentage of voters taking part was less than predicted.

About 65 percent of Augusta’s registered voters cast ballots however 75 percent was the predicted turnout

Elections Director Lynn Bailey says though 65 percent turnout isn’t good for a presidential year, you have to take into account Augusta has a large number of registered voters now.

“We should go back and look at other the last few presidential elections. Raw numbers and not percentages and I think we’re going to find out that this was a record-breaking year with turnout. We just have a lot more people registered to vote right now,” said Bailey.

Bailey says this is the first election in Augusta history where the early voting and the absentee voting, was more than the number of ballots cast on Elections Day

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE: