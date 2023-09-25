AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Voters in Aiken will soon get the chance to meet three of the candidates running for city AND county council.

P.K. Hightower and James Hankinson are facing off in a special election for County Council District 8 on October 17th.

Demarcus Sullivan is challenging Incumbent Gail Diggs the city council District 1 seat on November 7th.

Tuesday night, three of the four candidates will take part in a forum at Cumberland AME Church on Kershaw Street from 6:30 p.m. until 8.

James Hankinson is unable to attend, due to another scheduled event.

Hankinson will be at a fundraiser Tuesday night.

The guest speaker will be Representative Bill Taylor.

It will be held at Smith Hazel Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8.

Tickets are $30.