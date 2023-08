AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The unofficial results in the Aiken Mayoral election are in.

Results indicate that a runoff election for Mayor of Aiken will be taking place between Incumbent Mayor Rick Osbon and challenger Teddy Milner, as no one received more than 50% of the vote.

Osbon received 1,556 votes, Milner garnered 1,070 votes, and Kathryn Wade tallied 1,026 votes.

Whoever wins the runoff will run unopposed in the November 7th general election.

You can view the results below: