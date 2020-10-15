ABC NEWS | Joe Biden participates in town hall event

(ABC NEWS) – ABC News will host a town hall with Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, October 15.

The live primetime event kicks off at 8 p.m.

Less than a month from Election Day, this town hall will allow voters the opportunity to ask the former vice president the questions most important to them. 

The town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA and will be held in accordance with state and local government health and safety regulations, as well as guidelines set forward by health officials. 

