2020 Georgia Primary Runoff election results

Ga. (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2020 Georgia Primary Runoff Elections.

GA State Rep. District 33 (R) –represents extreme northern Columbia County

  • Rob Leverett : 71.27%
  • Tripp Strickland : 28.73%

Emanuel County Sheriff (D)

  • Allen Durden : 51.54% as of 10:39 P.M.
  • Johnny James Smith : 48.46% as of 10:39 P.M.

Glascock County Probate Judge:

  • Johnny Pearson : Awaiting Results
  • Chad Stewart : Awaiting Results

Lincoln County Board of Education District 1

  • Denise Freeman : 39.57%
  • Kyle Reese : 60.43%

Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 1

  • Jordan Johnson : 61.82%
  • Michael Thurman : 38.18%

Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 3

  • Catherine Smith McKnight : 51.55%
  • Sean Mooney : 48.45%

Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 9

  • Corey Johnson : 46.61%
  • Francine Scott : 53.39%

