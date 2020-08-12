2020 Georgia Primary Runoff election results

Ga. (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2020 Georgia Primary Runoff Elections.
GA State Rep. District 33 (R) –represents extreme northern Columbia County
- Rob Leverett : 71.27%
- Tripp Strickland : 28.73%
Emanuel County Sheriff (D)
- Allen Durden : 51.54% as of 10:39 P.M.
- Johnny James Smith : 48.46% as of 10:39 P.M.
Glascock County Probate Judge:
- Johnny Pearson : Awaiting Results
- Chad Stewart : Awaiting Results
Lincoln County Board of Education District 1
- Denise Freeman : 39.57%
- Kyle Reese : 60.43%
Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 1
- Jordan Johnson : 61.82%
- Michael Thurman : 38.18%
Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 3
- Catherine Smith McKnight : 51.55%
- Sean Mooney : 48.45%
Augusta-Richmond County Commission District 9
- Corey Johnson : 46.61%
- Francine Scott : 53.39%